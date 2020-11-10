SUNY’s spring semester comprehensive plan ‘sets a national standard,’ says Chancellor Malatras

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY is preparing for the 2021 spring semester.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras recently met with student, faculty and leaders from Upstate Medical University, Onondaga Community College and the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry to discuss spring reopening plans.

This was following the release of SUNY’s system-wide comprehensive plan for in-person instruction during the spring 2021 semester. During the meeting with Chancellor Malatras, all presidents from the three universities all confirmed their readiness to meet all guidelines.

During the meeting, Upstate Medical University committed to support testing for all returning students, faculty and staff across the 64-campus system. Upstate’s system now allows SUNY to process up to 200 thousand COVID tests weekly.

According to SUNY, this testing system will be “crucial” to the previously announced plan to test all students before departure for Thanksgiving date.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras commented on how their spring reopening plan will set standards for the entire country.

“SUNY has devised a comprehensive plan that sets a national standard for safely supporting in-person instruction this spring with invaluable input from our students, faculty, and campus leaders,” said Chancellor Malatras. “The guidance may be out, but with the virus spiking across the nation, our ongoing, open dialogue about the spring semester and combating COVID is more important now than ever.”

The State University of New York system has reported that as of November 9, 2020, over 378,488 COVID-19 test have been conducted on SUNY campuses, with a positive rate of 47%.

