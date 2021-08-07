‘Superstar: Whitney Houston’ premieres August 11 on ABC50

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2004 file photo, recording artist Whitney Houston performs at the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Arena in Las Vegas. Houston is about to appear on the concert stage again. Eight years after her death, five years after the show was conceived and a year after production began, a holographic Houston will embark on a European tour starting Feb. 25, with U.S. dates expected to follow. The singer’s sister-in-law and former manager Pat Houston says it’s the right time for a revival, and says it’s a show Whitney Houston would’ve wanted. The concerts will feature a projected Houston performing most of her biggest hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” with real backup dancers and a live band. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison, file)

The new one-hour series “Superstar” will be available for viewers to enjoy every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on ABC50 starting August 11.

The show features rare footage and intimate details about the mavericks who shaped American culture including Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams and more. The series travels deep inside the lives of these icons and features interviews with friends and family who reveal the meteoric highs and the devastating costs of fame. The stunning one-hour premiere will profile music legend Whitney Houston and feature never-before-seen private video showcasing Houston – a Black woman who broke barriers to become a modern pop icon – in a new light. “Superstar: Whitney Houston” airs Wednesday, August 11 at 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. on ABC.

“Superstar: Whitney Houston” features new interviews with those who knew Houston including musicians Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love; Narada Michael Walden, musician and producer; Michael Bearden, musical director; and Savion Glover, dancer and choreographer. It also includes interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives.

The senior executive producer of Network Primetime Content David Sloan said he is anxious for the new series to make its debut.

“It is exciting to watch the legacy ’20/20′ brand expand, first with ‘Truth and Lies’ and now with the ‘Superstar’ series,” Sloan said. “Our talented team uses the skills they’ve honed from producing two-hour ’20/20′ programs to provide unmatched reporting and fresh insight into these icons.”

Viewers can watch the show on demand and on Hulu the day after each episode airs on ABC50.