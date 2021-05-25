Support the Food Bank of Central New York with Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On May 26, Dunkin’ locations across the North Country will celebrate its annual Iced Coffee Day, encouraging customers to purchase Iced Coffee to benefit a larger cause.

Just like in years past, this annual campaign will support the Food Bank of Central New York, donating $1 from every iced coffee purchase to the organization.

According to Food Bank of Central New York Executive Director Lynn Hy, in recent years the fundriasing campaign has donated over $30,000 to the organization, which accounts for 90,000 meals going back into the community.

Hy shared how the timing of the fundraising is ideal for the Food Bank.

“[Iced Coffee Day] is a great time for us because that leads us into that summer season when children are out of school,” shared Hy. “Oftentimes children that are accessing free and reduced price, school, breakfast, and lunch, aren’t getting those meals in the summer. So we’re looking at different interventions. How we can get additional meals to those children and their families.”

The Food Bank of Central New York serves an 11-county region, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence County in the North Country.

“We work to acquire a nutritious foods. And then we distribute that food out to more than 300 partner agencies and 11 counties,” stated Hy. “Then they have that food available for people, individuals, families, senior citizens that are in need in their community.”

To conclude, Hy shared her gratitude regarding the support the Food Bank has received from Dunkin and local community members.

“It really overwhelms me every day, when I think about the support that we receive and the love that people feel for their neighbors that are really struggling to make ends meet,” Hy expressed. “And, and I really can’t say enough about it. That it really is all a partnership together, and together we will solve hunger.”

Visit Dunkin’ locations across the North Country and Upstate New York all day on Wednesday, May 26 and purchase any iced coffee beverage to support the Food Bank of Central New York.