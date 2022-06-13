CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Muskies are becoming a growing concern in local waterbodies.

According to the Gananoque 1000 Islands Chapter of Muskies Canada, there has been a recent surge of dead Muskellunge fish floating on the St. Lawrence River.

Although the group said that dead fish are often found on local water bodies in the spring months, the recent reportings are a cause for concern.

The group said in a press release “there is a fine line between normal and diseased mortality.”

To document any abnormalities, all anglers are required to report and subsequently recover all dead muskies so an autopsy can be conducted. This applies to anglers on both the U.S. and Canadian sides of the St. Lawrence River.

If found in the New York waters of the St. Lawrence River, anglers should report dead muskies to the Thousand Islands Biological Station Administrative Office at 315-470-6743.

In Canadian waters, anglers should email the Gananoque 1000 Islands Chapter of Muskies Canada at gan.chapter.mci@gmail.com and provide their name, phone number and the exact location for recovery.