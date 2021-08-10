Survivors of sexual abuse, harassment respond to Cuomo’s resignation

FILE – In this June 23, 2021 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. Eleven women have described to investigators hired by the New York attorney general’s office how Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment of them made them feel. Cuomo has denied that he sexual harassed or inappropriately touched anyone. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — On August 10 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid accusations of sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior and undercounting COVID-19 deaths connected to nursing homes.

A collective group of survivors and victims of sexual harassment released a statement on August 10 urging the Assembly to move forward with impeachment and to pass pro-survivor legislation such as the Adult Survivors Act.

The Adult Survivors Act would create a one-year lookback window for sex crimes committed against individuals who were 18 years of age or older. The New York Senate passed the act on June 3 of 2021, but is still waiting to be passed by the Assembly.

“As survivors of sexual violence and harassment, we stand with the women who came forward to bring Governor Andrew Cuomo’s abusive behavior to light. His resignation is the right thing for New York but we also demand accountability.

“We call on the legislature to move forward with impeachment proceedings that prevent the Governor from ever holding public office again. We call for the immediate passage of the Adult Survivors Act and the package of worker protections proposed by the Sexual Harassment Working Group.

“This is a moment for systematic change. Incoming Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature must recognize that survivors will continue to suffer in silence, face fear and retaliation, and the appalling public gaslighting we’ve witnessed in the past few days and months unless they take immediate and decisive action.”

