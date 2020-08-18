Susan B. Anthony home to be preserved to honor 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

In this circa 1913 photo made available by the Library of Congress, demonstrators march in a women’s suffrage parade near the Capitol building in Washington. A horse and cart pulls a sign which reads, “We demand an amendment to the constitution of the United States enfranchising the women of this country.” (Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress via AP)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 1832 brick house, once the childhood home to Susan B. Anthony, will be repaired this September in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Governor Andrew Cuomo honored the day women were given the right to vote by announcing the project to stabilize and preserve the childhood home of the 19th century women’s rights activist.

The two-story structure in Battenville will undergo repairs to the roof, masonry and drainage, and mold remediation and water damage.

“New York has been the birthplace to many of the progressive movements that have left an indelible mark on our society while pushing the nation forward and particularly for women’s suffrage, which began at Seneca Falls and included legendary New Yorkers such as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and so many more,” Governor Cuomo said. “As we commemorate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, we must also recognize there is more work to be done.”

2020 also marked the 200th anniversary of Susan B. Anthony’s birth, in 1820. Anthony, who promoted abolition and temperance, lived in Washington County, in Battenville and later in Center Falls, from 1826 to 1845 between the ages of 6 and 25 before her family moved to Rochester.

