GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a Governeur man in mid-February.

On April 20, the Gouverneur Police Department arrested 30-year-old Brian K. Hale of Lisbon after he turned himself in to authorities.

This was following the death of 39-year-old Andrew D. Johnston of Gouverneur on February 13 when he was found deceased at his apartment in Gouverneur around 1:03 p.m. A subsequent autopsy performed in Binghamton revealed that the manner of death was a homicide.

According to Police, an investigation determined that Hale and Johnston were involved in a physical altercation earlier in the day on February 13 around 1:36 a.m. This occurred at the Serendipity Bar in Gouverneur.

As a result, Hale was charged on April 20 with Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a class “C” felony. He was arraigned at the Town of Gouverneur Justice Court.

Hale was then released under the supervision of the St. Lawrence County Probation Department and is scheduled to reappear for further court action.

Assistance in this investigation was provided by the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.