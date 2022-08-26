CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A suspect remains on the run after he fled Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the Town of Champion around 2:35 p.m. on August 25.

Deputies confirmed that they went to a home nearby on Cole Road in Champion and tried to arrest a suspect on a violation of probation warrant.

However, during the arrest attempt, the suspect fled his home through a bedroom window and ran on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the suspect is a white male, 5’4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Although law enforcement knows his identity, his name is being withheld at this time.

The suspect was not armed at the time and is not known to be dangerous. Deputies said he is not considered a danger to the public.

However, Town of Champion residents should still expect an increased police presence while this suspect remains at large.

Area residents are urged to call 911 to report any suspicious activity or sightings.

This is a developing story. More information available as it is released.