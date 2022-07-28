Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide investigation has begun after police agencies responded to a residence in Tupper Lake on Thursday.

According to New York State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake around 1 p.m. on July 28. Once they arrived at the scene, police reportedly discovered a single victim who was dead.

Police stated that a possible suspect was taken into custody and that there is no threat to public safety. The Tupper Lake Police Department and the State Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and stated that more information will be released as it becomes available.