CLERMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Columbia County Friday morning.

According to State Police, the shooting occurred on Woods Road in the Town of Clermont.

State Police confirmed that one victim was injured and was taken to a local hospital. The suspect is also in custody but an identity has not been provided.

Local school area schools were placed in lockout during the initial investigation but were released from this state by the noon hours.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as information is released.