Suspects arrested for stealing purse at Plattsburgh Wal-Mart

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two suspect were arrested for allegedly stealing a purse at the Plattsburgh Wal-Mart.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest both Ja-Leel Fulmore, 25, and Naricia Cator, 30, both of Plattsburgh, New York.

According to State Police, Fulmore and Cator stole a purse from a cart in the parking lot at Wal-Mart in the town of Plattsburgh.

Following their arrest, both were charged with one count each of Petit Larceny and Grand Larceny in the fourth degree.

Fulmore and Cator were released with appearance tickets returnable in the Town of Plattsburgh Court.