Suspension renewed for medical and student debt in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The collection of medical and student debt has once again been suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that the state again renew an order to halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to the state of New York that has been specifically referred to the Office of the Attorney General. The order will again be extended for a 30-day period starting on September 5 and through October 4.
Additionally, applications will be accepted for suspension of all other types of debt owed to the state of New York and referred to the OAG for collection.
“Although New York has made tremendous strides in curbing the coronavirus, too many New Yorkers are still suffering from the financial impact of this pandemic,” said Attorney General James. “By again renewing the suspension of state student and medical debt collection referred to my office, we are helping to ease the burden faced by so many individuals and families across our state. I will continue to do everything in my power to protect the safety and financial wellbeing of New Yorkers, as we continue to recover and rebuild from the economic fallout of this crisis.”
According to the OAG, more than 165,000 residents currently fit the criteria for a suspension of state debt collection.
This includes medical debt due to the five state hospitals and state veterans’ homes, owed debt to SUNY campuses and individual debtors, sole-proprietors, small business owners, and certain homeowners that owe debt relating to oil spill cleanup and removal costs, property damage, and breach of contract, as well as other fees owed to state agencies.
After the period, the OAG will reassess the needs of state residents for another possible extension.
