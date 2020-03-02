Suzie Renzi-Falge educating the North Country one chapter at a time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50 is recognizing Remarkable Women all across the North Country. Suzie Renzi-Falge has worked at the Flower Memorial Library in Watertown since she was 15 years old.

Suzie goes above and beyond at the library, offering free educational services and resources to anyone who is interested. She is always looking to help serve her community, one chapter at a time.

ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities, honoring the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Four local North Country women are being highlighted throughout February and March, who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award. One local winner will be selected to earn a trip to New York City to attend a taping of The Mel Robbins Show. The national winner will be named in mid-March.

You can find out more about ABC50’s Remarkable Women here.

