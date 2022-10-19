WATERTOWN N.Y. (WWTI) – As the North Country prepares for Halloween, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a way to make planning for the holiday a little easier and more affordable for families.

The organization is hosting a Halloween Costume Swap on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at their Watertown location, 203 N. Hamilton Street. The event is free.

Families can bring used, clean costumes in good condition to swap for “new” ones from other families.

There will also be a spooky snack demonstration and tasting featuring healthy and seasonal ingredients, crafts and activities, Halloween safety tips and a parenting topic about strategies for spending quality time with your child.