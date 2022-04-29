ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Early risers on the St. Lawrence River often see cargo ships traveling up and down the seaway. But ship watchers had a unique sight Friday morning.

The Viking Octantis cruise vessel has made its way up the St. Lawrence River as it is completing a tour of the Great Lakes system.

The Swedish vessel recently referred to as “The Viking,” was built in 2021. It is 665 feet long and has six decks. It contains pools, several restaurants, a cafe, library, fitness center, hair salon, spa, bars and 189 cabins to hold up to 378 passengers.

It is a part of the “Viking Ocean” fleet which specializes in luxury all-inclusive seagoing cruises.

The all-new ship leads tours ranging in length from eight days to 24 days and travels through the Great Lakes, down to Antarctica, up to the Arctic and throughout the Grand Journeys.

However, a beautiful sight was captured by many Islanders in the North Country as the vessel entered the St. Lawrence Seaway and traveled through the Thousand Islands and under the Thousand Islands Bridge in the early morning hours of April 29.

Photos from under the Bridge and in St. Lawrence Park on Wellesley Island are included in the gallery below: