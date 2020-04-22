Sweet Hello: Local bridal shop making sure brides get the perfect dress in time for their big day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Katie Schoeneman of Sweet Hello Bridal in Watertown spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about how they are modifying the wedding dress shopping experience for brides during the coronavirus epidemic.

It’s been an eventful year so far for Sweet Hello. The bridal shop held its grand opening and then temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic within just a couple of months.

Katie said brides who are getting married in the fall and winter are typically dress shopping now, so they are making sure they still have that experience, just with some modifications.

Virtual appointments are allowing them to get to know the brides and get a feel of what their vision is for their wedding. They put dresses on manikins that best meet a bride’s style and what they are looking for, then share the dresses with the bride via video chat, email or text messages.

They then catalog their selections so once they are open and operating normally, they can have everything ready for the brides to try on and make more final decisions.

Sweet Hello is providing instructions and measuring tape for brides who are now taking their measurements themselves at home.

Katie said some designers can take up to four months to design a dress, so they are keeping in close contact with them often to make sure everything will stay on track.

She said everything is still on time and designers are working hard to build stock. Sweet Hello has a limited edition collection inhouse that is aisle-ready. If a bride comes to the shop whose wedding is fast approaching and she likes a style there, she can leave with it that day.

Katie said the virtual appointments have allowed some brides to be a little more vocal without having others offering advice during the meeting. For brides who want their bridesmaids, family or friends involved in the experience, they can join the virtual meeting also.

Sweet Hello is keeping their followers updated regularly via Facebook during this time.

