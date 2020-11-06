Sweet salute: Dunkin’ honoring those who serve with free donut on Veterans Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dunkin’ is honoring veterans with a sweet salute.

Dunkin’ has announced that they will once again partner with the nonprofit organization A Million Thanks to provide a free donut offer on Veterans Day.

All those retired or active duty military members will be granted a free donut of their choice on November 11, 2020, with no required additional purchase.

Additionally, Dunkin’ has announced that they will make a $10,000 donation to A Million Thanks. Accompanying this donation, Dunkin’ is asking fans to show their appreciation for the armed forces by writing their own digital letters on the Dunkin’ instagram story on November 9. These digital letters will be printed and mailed to active military members.

Fans can also send e-gift cards to veterans on Veterans Day by purchasing specifically designed gift cards at the Dunkin Coffee Break website.

