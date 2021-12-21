Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion shared her recipe for Sugar Cookie White Russians.
Ingredients
- Ice
- Vodka
- Coffee Liqueur
- Milk
- Vanilla extract
- Sugar cookies
- Whipped cream
- Sprinkles
How to Make Sugar Cookie White Russians
Making these delicious White Russian cocktails is pretty similar to making a classic White Russian. The base is a good, neutral flavored vodka and the addition of coffee liqueur – in Cyd’s case, it’s always Kahlua.
- Step 1. Fill a cocktail shaker to the top with ice. Measure and add the vodka over top of the ice.
- Step 2. Measure and add the Kahlua to the shaker as well. Cyd prefers a 1:1 ratio of vodka to Kahlua for reference.
- Step 3. To inspire the sugar cookie flavor, add pure vanilla extract to your cocktail shaker along with the vodka and Kahlua.
- Step 4. Add cold milk to the cocktail shaker. Cyd generally uses almond milk.
- Step 5. Crush up a sugar cookie on a small plate. Wet the rim of a cocktail glass and roll the edge in the sugar cookie crumbs to coat. Then, fill the glass with ice to the top.
- Step 6. Shake, shake, shake the cocktail shaker until the cocktail mixture is frosty cold. Then pour it into your glass over the ice.
- Step 7. Top your Christmas cocktail with whipped cream (or a dairy free alternative) and sprinkle with festive, seasonal sprinkles. Then enjoy!