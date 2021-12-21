Cyd Converse of The Sweetest Occasion shared her recipe for Sugar Cookie White Russians.

Ingredients

Ice

Vodka

Coffee Liqueur

Milk

Vanilla extract

Sugar cookies

Whipped cream

Sprinkles

How to Make Sugar Cookie White Russians

Making these delicious White Russian cocktails is pretty similar to making a classic White Russian. The base is a good, neutral flavored vodka and the addition of coffee liqueur – in Cyd’s case, it’s always Kahlua.