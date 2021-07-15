Swim advisory extended for St. Regis and Raquette Rivers

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — A swim advisory has been expanded for two rivers in Northern New York.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Water Resources Program has extended the General Swim Advisory for the St. Regis River and the Raquette River following rainstorms this week and the potential for bacterial contamination.

This swim advisory was first issued on July 9 and has been extended to at least Monday, July 19, 2021.

“Following yesterday’s rainstorms, there is an increased presence of bacterial cultures in both rivers, which are above safe concentrations for primary contact. With bacteria levels above the standard, there is concern for illnesses due to accidental ingestion of untreated river water,” stated the SRMT.

The Tribe confirmed that the Water Resources Program will resample these areas on July 19 and make a decision after results are confirmed.