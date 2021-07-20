Swim advisory lifted for St. Regis and Raquette Rivers

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The previously extended swim advisory has now been cleared for two rivers in Northern New York.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Water Resources Program announced that the general swim advisory has been lifted for the St. Regis River and the Raquette River.

The swim advisory was originally issued on July 9 based on the amount of rainfall and fear of an increased presence of bacterial cultures.

The results of the water samples from this time were returned Tuesday morning and indicate normal and safe levels for primary contact. The levels of pathogen indicator bacteria, such as for coliform or E.coli no longer pose a risk to public health.

The Tribe’s Water Resources program extends their appreciation to the community for their cooperation and encourage them to return to the river for swimming, canoeing, kayaking, or other recreational purposes.