Syracuse Football prepares to welcome fans with new COVID guidelines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in two years, fans will cheer on the Syracuse Orange football team in person.

This will take place at the home opening game against Rutgers on Saturday, September 11. However, all fans will be required to follow current public health guidelines and expectations.

These guidelines will include mask requirements. All students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks at all times indoors, except when actively eating or drinking. Masks must be warn outdoors when in the presence of others.

According to the Syracuse University and the Department of Athletics, all fans over 12 will either be required to show proof of COVID vaccination or a proof of a negative test. Acceptable forms of vaccination can include a printed copy or a digital version, which includes the New York State Excelsior Pass or a photo of a vaccination card.

For those who do not have proof of vaccination, attendees must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR-type test that has been administered 72 hours of the event start time, at a pre-screening location. Attendees may also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen-type test, administered within six hours of the event start time.

Those attendees ages 5 to 11 will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR-type test, administered within 72 hours, or a negative antigen-type test, administered within six hours of the event start time. Children under four do not need proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the stadium.

Testing is available through both Onondaga County testing sites and New York State testing sites. No testing will be available on the day of the game at the stadium.

Additionally, to expedite the entry process, fans will be asked to visit a pre-screening tent to show proof of vaccination or negative test results. Once provided, attendees will receive a wristband. Pre-screening tents will be located at the Skytop and Manley parking lots, West lots and on the Quad. Tents will open four hours prior to kickoff. Fans must also bring a valid form of government-issued identification.

On the day of the game, Syracuse will host ‘Cuse on the Quad, which will begin three hours prior to all Orange home games. Entertainment, the Syracuse Marching Band, food trucks and more will be onsite.

Tailgating is permitted, but fans will be required to wear a mask when around others, unless actively eating or drinking. The clear bag policy remains in effect.

This season, mobile ticketing will be in place for all Syracuse Athletics events. Attendees will need to download tickets prior to entering the stadium. Concession and merchandise stands will also be cashless this season.

These policies will apply to all Syracuse Athletics events, as well as other events in the stadium that permits general admission. All guidelines are subject to change. Any changes will be communicated to fans prior to the game.