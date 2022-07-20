FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers helped rescue an injured hiker in Franklin County on Sunday.

According to DEC, a group of hikers on Ampersand Mountain called 911 around 10:25 a.m. on July 17 after one of their members suffered an ankle injury. Ranger Curcio responded to the call and reached the 32-year-old hiker who was from Syracuse at noon and splinted the patient’s left ankle.

DEC stated that the hiker was unable to put any weight on the injured ankle, and Rangers called for New York State Police Aviation assistance. Ranger DiCintio successfully hoisted the patient into the helicopter so they could be transported to Saranac Lake Hospital. Resources were clear of the scene by 6 p.m. that day.