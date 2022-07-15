PENNELLVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police arrested a Syracuse man on July 14 on kidnapping charges.

According to State Police, 40-year-old Neil W. Ashley from Syracuse is accused of showing up at a 31-year-old male victim’s residence in Pennelville, New York and physically “forcing him out of his house and into a vehicle.”

However, State Police said that as the vehicle traveled on County Route 10, the victim then jumped out of the vehicle from the back seat. The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital and treated for a fractured skull and foot injury and released.

Ashley was subsequently arrested for Kidnapping in the Second Degree, which is a class “B” felony. He was transported to the Oswego County Jail to await centralized arraignment.