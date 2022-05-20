WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — An arrest has been made following a police chase in the City of Watertown.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a little after 2 p.m. on May 18, a man fled police officers in a motor vehicle on State Street in Watertown.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Devon R. Drake, of Syracuse. In their police report, Sheriff’s Deputies stated that Drake failed to stop after a marked sheriff’s patrol car had activated its lights and sirens.

Drake then traveled at speeds of 70 miles per hour on State Street and 80 miles per hour on Academy Street while fleeing Sheriff’s units.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that drugs and alcohol were not involved in this incident.

Subsequently, Drake was arrested on the charge of Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree which is classified as a misdemeanor.

Drake was issued tickets and released.