Syracuse man arrested for stealing $10K in merchandise from several Home Depot stores

Home Depot’s fiscal second-quarter sales surged to easily top Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continued working on home projects and gardening amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Syracuse man has been arrested after he was found to have stolen merchandise from Home Depot stores in Dewitt, Camillus, Clay, Cicero, Auburn and Watertown.

New York State Police in North Syracuse confirmed that Jeffrey G. Gordon, 37, from Syracuse, was arrested on April 3, 2021.

This is following a report from the Home Depot Loss Prevention Office in Camillus stating that Gordon had created barcodes for lower amount items, scanning fake barcodes at the self-checkout, and paying lower prices.

An investigation determined that Gordon had done this 28 times from November 2020 through February 2021 in Dewitt, Camillus, Clay, Cicero, Auburn, and Watertown.

State Police reported that the total amount of theft across all counties and townships is approximately $10,000.

Subsequently, New York State Police charge Jeffrey G. Gordon with the following:

Three counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a class “E” felony

One count of Petit Larceny, a class “A” misdemeanor

Gordon was processed at State Police North Syracuse and released on appearance tickets.