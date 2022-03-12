SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Syracuse man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he was in possession of a handgun and heroin.

According to New York State Police, their Community Stabilization Unit partnered with an FBI Violent Crimes Special Agent to conduct a Gun Interdiction Detail in Onondaga County on March 9 and 10. During the detail, 29-year-old Moab M. Agnew-El was arrested following a traffic stop in DeWitt.

Angew-El was reportedly found in possession of a loaded .380 Beretta semi-auto handgun, 4.3 grams of Heroin, and a digital scale containing narcotics residue. As a result, he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of A Controlled Substance in the seventh degree, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center to await arraignment procedures.