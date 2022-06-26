SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 20-year-old from Syracuse is facing felony charges after being allegedly found in possession of drugs and a firearm.

According to New York State Police, Troopers in North Syracuse conducted a vehicle and traffic stop which resulted in 20-year-old Devine E. Mobley being arrested. Mobley was reportedly found in possession of a loaded 9 mm pistol with a defaced serial number, 28.9 grams of crack cocaine, several envelopes of heroin, and oxycodone pills.

As a result, Mobley was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Mobley was arraigned in the town of DeWitt Court and was held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 cash bail and $10,000 bond.