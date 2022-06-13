SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Syracuse man is facing jail time after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of New York, 42-year-old Frederick A. Powers of Syracuse pled guilty on June 10 to distributing N-Ethylpentylone, a Schedule I controlled substance also known as “molly.”

Powers specifically admitted that on November 30, 2021, he distributed approximately 267 grams of “molly” to a customer outside his residence in Syracuse in exchange for $2,500.

Following Powers’ guilty plea, a sentencing has been scheduled for October 12, 2022. He is facing a maximum potential sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and a term of supervised release ranging from 3 years to life.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Oswego County Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Syracuse Police Department, and Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie.