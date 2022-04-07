SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Syracuse was taken into custody on Tuesday and now faces his 19 outstanding warrants from across the nation.

According to New York State Police, around 8:18 p.m. on April 5 members from the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly had made several traffic infractions on Thompson Road in DeWitt.

The suspect failed to stop after officers initiated a stop and then continued to lead Troopers on a traffic pursuit. The driver was later identified as 47-year-old Stephen R. Marks from Syracuse and was taken into custody without further incident.

A nationwide check for any warrants revealed that Marks had19 total outstanding warrants which included a 2019 Kidnapping Warrant from the state of North Carolina. The US Marshal Task Force responded to the scene and took Marks into custody on Fugitive from Justice charges.