SALINA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men from Syracuse have been arrested following an incident late Thursday night.

According to New York State Police, around 11:50 p.m. on March 31, members of the Community Stabilization Unit in Troop D were flagged down by an individual who reported a suspicious vehicle.

The woman told Troopers that the vehicle had been following her from Beechwood Avenue onto Old Liverpool Road in the town of Salina.

CSU members attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove off and refused to stop which initiated a traffic pursuit.

The vehicle was chased towards the city of Syracuse and was terminated. However, a few minutes after the chase was ended, the vehicle was located on Union Place where the occupants were seen fleeing on foot. Troopers in the Union Place area responded to the scene and established a perimeter.

Two suspects were then quickly located and placed into custody without incident. Police also located a 9 mm semi-auto handgun with a high-capacity magazine in an alleyway on Union Street.

The two suspects were identified as 25-year-old Nasir Z. Sherman and 24-year-old Joshua Brown-Coker, both from Syracuse. They were both arrested on the charges listed below.

Nasir Z. Sherman:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd degree (C felony)

degree (C felony) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 th degree (C felony – meth)

degree (C felony – meth) Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree (D felony)

degree (D felony) Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E felony)

Resisting Arrest (A misdemeanor)

Joshua Brown-Coker:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (E felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3 rd degree (A misdemeanor)

degree (A misdemeanor) Resisting Arrest (A misdemeanor)

Following the two arrests, Sherman was turned over to State Parole for violation of Parole and Brown-Coker was issued an appearance ticket and released.