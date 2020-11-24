Syracuse residents win NY Lottery TAKE 5 top-prize

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, two lucky residents took home top prizes from the New York Lottery.
The New York Lottery announced for the November 20 TAKE 5 drawing, multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold. Two of which were sold in Syracuse N.Y. Tickets were sold at two separate locations and were each worth nearly $13 thousand.
Top-prize TAKE 5 winning tickets drawn on November 20 were sold at the following locations.
- Green Hills Farm Store, Salina Street, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Wegmans, Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse, N.Y.
- Speedway, Jericho Turnpike, Commack, N.Y.
- Hirani, 45-17 Broadway, Astoria, N.Y.
- Bartow Food Mart, Bartow Ave., Bronx, N.Y.
Each winning ticket draw on November 20 were worth $12,947.
