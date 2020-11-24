Syracuse residents win NY Lottery TAKE 5 top-prize

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lottery_-5989564400467425729

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, two lucky residents took home top prizes from the New York Lottery.

The New York Lottery announced for the November 20 TAKE 5 drawing, multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold. Two of which were sold in Syracuse N.Y. Tickets were sold at two separate locations and were each worth nearly $13 thousand.

Top-prize TAKE 5 winning tickets drawn on November 20 were sold at the following locations.

  • Green Hills Farm Store, Salina Street, Syracuse, N.Y.
  • Wegmans, Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse, N.Y.
  • Speedway, Jericho Turnpike, Commack, N.Y.
  • Hirani, 45-17 Broadway, Astoria, N.Y.
  • Bartow Food Mart, Bartow Ave., Bronx, N.Y.

Each winning ticket draw on November 20 were worth $12,947.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story