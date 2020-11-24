Syracuse residents win NY Lottery TAKE 5 top-prize

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Monday, two lucky residents took home top prizes from the New York Lottery.

The New York Lottery announced for the November 20 TAKE 5 drawing, multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold. Two of which were sold in Syracuse N.Y. Tickets were sold at two separate locations and were each worth nearly $13 thousand.

Top-prize TAKE 5 winning tickets drawn on November 20 were sold at the following locations.

Green Hills Farm Store, Salina Street, Syracuse, N.Y.

Wegmans, Onondaga Blvd, Syracuse, N.Y.

Speedway, Jericho Turnpike, Commack, N.Y.

Hirani, 45-17 Broadway, Astoria, N.Y.

Bartow Food Mart, Bartow Ave., Bronx, N.Y.

Each winning ticket draw on November 20 were worth $12,947.

