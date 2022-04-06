SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen from Syracuse is facing charges after being found in possession of an illegal handgun.

According to New York State Police, members from the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit conducted a traffic stop on 2nd North Street in Syracuse at 5:17 p.m. on April 5. During the stop, they observed an 18-year-old male subject walking down the street with a handgun tucked into his waistband.

Members then ordered the subject to stop at which time a foot chase ensued covering approximately one block. The subject entered an abandoned multi-family residence and was taken into custody while exiting a back door.

The 18-year-old male admitted to possessing and hiding the loaded .380 pistol within the abandoned building. The pistol was recovered and taken into evidence.

As a result, the subject was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest.

Police stated that they are not releasing the name of the subject due to his eligibility for youthful offender status. The suspect was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment procedures.