SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Mask mandates have been lifted for vaccinated SU fans.

Syracuse University announced on March 1 that it will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated visitors to its Dome stadium.

This decision was made after SU consulted with public health officials and other large venue operators in New York and applies to all events held at the Dome.

This is also following the University lifting COVID-19 requirements on campus during the last week of February.

However, SU will continue to require all fans 5 years and older to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test for Dome entry.

Individuals who are vaccine-exempt or have yet to be fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking. Masks will also still be required at the Stadium Testing Center.

SU added that some performers scheduled to appear at the stadium may require attendees to be masked. This will be communicated on a case-by-case basis.

All new protocols will take effect on Wednesday, March 2.