SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Syracuse University is further easing COVID-19 requirements at its Dome Stadium.

According to SU, beginning March 26, the Dome will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry for those attending events and athletic competitions.

Additionally, the Dome will operate under masking level “Yellow. Although this level recommends masking for all while indoors in the presence of others, vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear a mask.

Individuals who are vaccine-exempt or have yet to be fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

SU stated that the Dome’s Public Health Protocols were eased after reviewing public health conditions on campus and around Central New York.

The Dome also previously lifted masking requirement for vaccinated individuals on March 1 in response to declining COVID-19 cases.

Requirements for external events hosted at the Dome will be determined by the promoter of each event and are subject to change.

All new protocols will take effect on Saturday, March 26, 2022.