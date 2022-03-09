SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Masks will no longer be required for vaccinated students, faculty, staff, and visitors of Syracuse University starting March 14, 2022.

During the pandemic, masks were required regardless of vaccination status, including when inside the dome for athletic events during the pandemic.

Now, masks are not required for vaccinated individuals on campus indoors or outdoors. Syracuse University announced its transition to the “Yellow Level” on its website Tuesday.

Under this masking level, masks are now recommended for vaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors while indoors in the presence of others, as well as while outdoors in large group settings.

Masks will still be required for all unvaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors in indoor settings at all times and outdoors when in the presence of others.

According to SU Vice-Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation J. Michael Haynie, these actions were taken based on recent changes announced by the CDC and New York State, high vaccination and booster policy compliance rates, the low number of COVID hospitalizations in Onondaga county and low positivity rates from SU surveillance testing.

“The action we’re announcing today is possible because of our community’s commitment to good public health practices, particularly the overwhelming campus community compliance with the University’s COVID vaccination and booster requirement,” Haynie stated in a press release.

Syracuse University will also continue to offer free COVID testing to students, faculty, staff, and families. It will also continue its random surveillance testing program and wastewater testing of University residence halls.