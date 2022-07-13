ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have confirmed details regarding a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in the town of Onondaga.

According to State Police, the incident occurred on July 11 around 11:30 p.m. in front of 205 W. Roswell Avenue.

Upon arrival, Troopers found 45-year-old Lynn M. Bowman from Nedrow laying in the roadway unconscious and suffering from unknown injuries. After being evaluated, Bowman was transported to Upstate University Hospital for minor injuries.

Witnesses at the scene told State police that 45-year-old Aquilla L. Scott from Syracuse was the driver of the vehicle that hit Bowman. Witnesses also alleged that Scott was involved in a domestic dispute with Bowman prior to the incident.

Scott was then transported to State Police headquarters in LaFayette and administered a breath test. The results confirmed Scott to have a .28% BAC.

NYSP subsequently arrested Scott on the charges of Aggravated DWI, “D” Felony; DWI pre-conviction, “D” Felony; Assault in the Second Degree, “D” Felony; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree, “E” Felony; Use of Vehicle without and Interlock System, “A” Misdemeanor.

Scott was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center pending arraignment.