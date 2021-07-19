Syracuse woman arrested for crashing car into pond outside of Wegmans

CLAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Syracuse was arrested over the weekend after an incident in the town of Clay.

New York State Police arrested Tanya L. Doyle, age 41, from Syracuse, after she crashed an SUV vehicle into a retention pond in front of the Wegmans store in the Town of Clay. Troopers first responded to the incident on 3955 State Route 31 following reports of a vehicle submerged in the pond.

An investigation determined that a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, operated by Doyle, was traveling east on State Route 31, when she lost control of the vehicle. Doyle allegedly then crossed into oncoming traffic, jumped the curb and drove into the pond.

State Police arrested Doyle on charges of DWAI-Drugs, which is an unclassified misdemeanor. She was then transported to State Police headquarters in Lysander for processing and was issued an appearance ticket.

Doyle is scheduled to appear in the Town of Clay Court on August 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.