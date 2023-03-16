T.J. Maxx in Watertown NY on June 11, 2020. Line of shoppers forms outside. (WWTI)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — T.J.Maxx is moving to a new location in Watertown.

The retailer will be opening at 21855 Towne Center Drive, the former location of Bed Bath & Beyond, on March 30. The store is relocating from its location on Arsenal Street.

“Our newest store in Watertown will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for. Our buyers create a unique mix that offers value for styles in every department, and we’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood,” said Peter Benjamin, President of T.J.Maxx.

“With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to stay on-trend with styles they love and save big every single day.”

The store’s new location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on opening day.

The store’s normal hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

T.J.Maxx will be donating $10,000 to Urban Mission in celebration of the new location, according to a press release. The store will also be sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S Programs through an annual in-store fundraising campaign.

The retailer has more than 1,200 stores across 49 states and Puerto Rico.