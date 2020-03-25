Taco Tarts: Cyd Converse’s solution to another boring dinner night for North Country families

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cyd Converse recently added “15 Dinner Recipes You Can Make With Pantry Staples” to her blog, The Sweetest Occasion.

Cyd covers topics like home décor, DIY home projects, cocktail recipes and more.

With everyone in the North Country doing their best to practice social distancing, Cyd is offering up her recipe for taco tarts for families to make easily at home.

To learn how to make these delicious taco tarts, watch the video above.

The recipe ingredients are:

For the Filling

1/2 yellow or orange bell pepper, diced

1/2 cup yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 tablespoon minced garlic

3 cups cooked quinoa

1-1/2 cups frozen corn

(1) 15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons taco seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup mild red enchilada sauce

For the Tarts

2 packages store bought pie crust

2 cups shredded Mexican cheese

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

To find more recipes, crafts and activities, check out The Sweetest Occasion online.

