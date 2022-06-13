SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One top-prize-winning ticket for the Take 5 midday drawing on June 12 was sold in Syracuse.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was worth $17,977.50 and was sold at the Wegmans located at 4722 Onondaga Boulevard in Syracuse. The winning numbers of the drawing were 8-16-17-31-37.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.ADVERTISING

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.