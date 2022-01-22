LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 18 evening Take 5 drawing.

According to the New York Lottery website, Kieffer’s Cigar located at 409 Tulip Street in Liverpool sold one prize-winning ticket worth $19,788.50. Another prize-winning ticket was sold at Byrne Dairy at 153 W Fall Street in Seneca Falls that was also worth $19,788.50.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.