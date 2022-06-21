ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — One top-prize winning ticket was sold in Rochester for the June 19 Take 5 evening drawing.

According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $33,085 and was purchased at Universal Liquor located at 1250 University Avenue in Rochester. The winning numbers on the ticket were 2-23-30-31-39.

This winning ticket can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.