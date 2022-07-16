ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A top-prize winning ticket worth nearly $37,000 was sold for the Take 5 evening drawing on July 13.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket was worth $36,909 and was sold at the Kwik Fill located at 129 North Main Street in Oneida. The winning numbers of the ticket were 1-6-11-32-36.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.