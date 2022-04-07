NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold for the April 5 Take 5 evening drawing.

One of the prize-winning tickets was sold at the Corner Market located at 537 Potters Road in Buffalo. Another winning ticket was sold at the M T Supermarket located at 183-185 Smith Avenue in Kingston. The final winning ticket was sold at the Cindrella Card Shop located at 709 Manhattan Avenue in Brooklyn.

All three winning tickets were worth $13,451 according to the NY Lottery. The winning numbers from the April 5 evening drawing were 6-7-11-21-31.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.