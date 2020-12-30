TAKE 5 top-prize, $60.2K winning ticket sold in Chittenango

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The winning ticket for the New York Lottery TAKE 5 drawing has been sold in Central, New York.

The New York Lottery has confirmed that the December 29 winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Chittenango, New York. The ticket was worth $60,204.

According to the New York Lottery, the ticket worth over 60 thousand was purchased at Tops Market at 800 West Genesee Street, in Chittenango.

New York Lottery’s TAKE 5 game draws five winning numbers daily at 11:21 p.m. Winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

