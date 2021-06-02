TAKE 5 top-prize ticket sold at Watertown liquor store

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Are you the winner of the top-prize New York Lottery ticket?

The New York Lottery announced on June 2 that multiple top-prize winning tickets were sold for the June 1 TAKE 5 drawing, which included a ticket sold in Watertown.

According to the Lottery, two tickets, each worth $30,464 were sold.

The tickets were sold at Ronson’s Gold Star Liquors and Deli located on 343 Arsenal Street in Watertown and at the Metro Mini Market Inc., located at 54-01 Metropolitan Avenue in Ridgewood.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m.

Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.