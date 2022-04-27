LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold in Liverpool for the April 22 evening drawing.

The ticket was worth $43,065 and was purchased at the Price Chopper located at 3863 State Route 31 in Liverpool. The winning numbers of the ticket were 1-21-25-33-35.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.