UTICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket was sold in Utica for the May 13 Take 5 midday drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Price Chopper #044 which is located at 50 Auert Avenue North Utica Shop Central in Utica. The ticket was worth $21,725.50 according to the NY lottery.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.