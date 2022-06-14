SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — One New York lottery player is taking home the top prize.

According to the Lottery, one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the June 12 TAKE 5 Midday Drawing. The ticket was worth $17,977.50 and was purchased at Wegmans located at 4722 Onondaga Blvd. in Syracuse.

This winning ticket can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.