ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket for Take 5 was sold in Oneida for the March 26 midday drawing.

According to NY Lottery, the ticket was worth $20,077.50 and was purchased at the Circle K located at 4835 State Route 365 in Oneida. The numbers of the winning ticket for the midday drawing were 5-12-20-35-38.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.